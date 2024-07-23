Elevating mortgage servicing through strategic outsourcing: A path to efficiency and growth
Dunmor promotes two operations leaders

Dunmor tapped Andy Thienkosol and Melissa Perez as COO and SVP of operations, respectively

Real estate lending shop Dunmor has promoted two employees to senior leadership positions.

Andy Thienkosol, a veteran in business-purpose lending (BPL), has been named chief operating officer of the California-based lender. Melissa Perez, a former director of operations at First Republic Bank, has joined Dunmor as senior vice president of operations.

Thienkosol previously served as chief revenue officer for Dunmor and will now oversee all of its operations as COO.

Prior to joining Dunmor, Perez led a team of more than 120 employees across six offices at First Republic Bank. She also held prior leadership roles at Prospect Mortgage, Citinet Mortgage and Countrywide.

The company recently added Tuan Pham as its chief marketing officer and Steve Huff as senior vice president of asset management and servicing.

Established in 2021, the company provides short-term bridge loans, fix-and-flip loans and construction financing for residential and multifamily investment properties. It operates through consumer direct and broker channels.

