Join expert panelists as they discuss how technological advancements like machine learning, artificial intelligence, single-model methodology, and quantitative analytics help lenders and servicers.

In this episode, Page discusses the hottest topics coming across FinLedger’s news desk. Topics include: the online banking market, what’s happening in the proptech space and recent private market deals.

We brought together the smartest minds in purchase marketing to share the insights, tactics and strategies that set the leaders apart. Watch the sessions on-demand now!

To remain competitive and create a better experience in this purchase environment, brokers need one thing above all: Speed. And there’s one lending partner that has the solutions and resources to give LOs just that.

AwardsMortgage

Don’t miss your chance to nominate a 2021 HW Insider

The 2021 nominations for HW Insiders close today, so be sure to nominate your organizational all star before it’s too late! This award program recognizes key players in housing who are absolutely essential to the performance of their organizations, doing the leg work that makes the mortgage industry tick.

Winners will be featured not only online with their own profile, but also in one of the September issue of HousingWire Magazine. Honorees will also receive a one-year subscription to the magazine.

Click here to learn more about the HW Insiders program and nominate someone today!

HW+ houses
What builders see in a deeply unhealthy housing market

The big news from the U.S. Census Bureau’s May new home sales report is that sales inventory has increased to 5.1 months, which brings the three-month average to 4.63 months. HW+ Premium Content

Side view happy young family couple signing contract.
How lenders can attract the next generation of homebuyers

In today’s housing market, lenders need to make sure they’re staying competitive. One way to do that is by offering a digital lending process’ that attracts borrowers across all generations, regardless of their credit score and finances. HousingWire recently sat down with Joel Rickman, Senior VP of Verification Services at Equifax, to address the growing need for lenders to offer affordable financial services.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

