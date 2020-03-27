CoronavirusReal Estate

Dallas Builders Association unites construction industry to donate N95 masks

Joins the fight against COVID-19

The Dallas Builders Association urged the construction industry to band together to join in the fight against COVID-19 by donating their respirator equipment, masks and protective wear to help medical professionals on the front lines.

The construction industry sits in a unique position since it shares some supplies with the medical industry, most notably its use of N95 respirator masks. N95 respirator masks are extremely important since they are designed to achieve a very close facial fit and block at least 95% of very small test particles. This means that they not only help protect against the coronavirus but they also help block concrete dust for construction workers. 

Earlier this month, Vice President Mike Pence asked construction companies to donate their stocks of N95 respirator masks to local hospitals and stop ordering more for the time being. There’s currently a major shortage of N95 masks due to the influx of hospitalized coronavirus patients and panicked people rushing to buy masks. 

The Dallas Builders Association partnered with the Greater Fort Worth Builders Association and TEXO, along with the local North Texas County Medical Societies to host an ongoing industry drive. The association claimed that since this drive involves the collection of necessary supplies and delivery to others, it is exempted from the Dallas County “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order.

The list of equipment being accepted is below, and all donations must be new and unopened. For more information on the drive and drop-off locations, go here

  • Mask, N95 Particulate Respirator/Surgical
  • Gloves (non-sterile, powder-free)
  • Shoe Covers
  • Impermeable coverall without integrated hood
  • Mask, Standard Procedure, Yellow, Pleat style w/Ear Loops – one size fits all
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • NIOSH & FDA certified (3M 1860)
  • NIOSH & FDA certified, fluid-resistant (Gerson 1730)NIOSH certified (3M 8000)
  • NIOSH certified (3M 8210)
