When facing a challenging and uncertain market, servicers will naturally seek a tax vendor they can trust. CoreLogic has led the residential property tax industry for years. Today, the company leverages their experience and dynamic pricing to help their servicing clients succeed in 2023.

CoreLogic’s Digital Tax Portal provides servicers with a window into the industry’s largest property database, boasting more than 1 billion property records. Users can experience how true transparency into data and processes increases payment accuracy, reduces exceptions, and mitigates refunds.

Inaccurate property tax payments lead to refunds, penalties, and a diminished homeowner experience. Incomplete information on available discount dates can also result in overpayments. CoreLogic’s near real-time data and extensive tax agency relationships ensure that each homeowner’s property tax status is current so they can make an accurate payment the first time.

Property tax payment requirements vary by state and locality. CoreLogic intimately understands the nuances in tax agencies from coast to coast, so servicers can feel confident that their payments made by CoreLogic will be accurate, timely and on the mark no matter which state they’re working in.

For tricky jurisdictions such as Texas, CoreLogic’s setup and audit processes work to minimize duplicate bill fees by identifying all prices and strategically planning how it procures amounts. For Wisconsin, the company manages the preferences and customer response processes for servicers and provides easy-to-understand reporting and tracking in its Digital Tax Portal.

And in cases that may include coastal, rural, or high-rise lending, CoreLogic’s unique search processes include the company’s proprietary spatial data checks for fields, parking spaces and even boat slips. Its property taxing agency relationships also handle supplementals and water and sewer bills, no matter how many agencies or collectors there are.

By making the right payment the first time, CoreLogic also helps increase homeowner satisfaction. Having access to the most current tax payment data reduces the number of times a homeowner must be contacted for tax information – which increases efficiencies and customer satisfaction. CoreLogic’s data network prevents the need to send lockout letters, even in Pennsylvania.

CoreLogic has partnered with taxing agencies and collectors across the country to help bring the industry into the digital age. By offering the Collector Portal, CoreLogic ensures that whether a user is a servicer or a collector, everyone has the right data and tools to deliver accuracy and transparency to homeowners.

In addition to allowing for transparency into data and processes, the Digital Tax Portal also streamlines report access, tax line setups, document uploads and even payment decisions. With integrations into most major servicing systems, servicers can reduce risk and add automation into their processes where it’s needed most.

Whether making portfolio changes through buying or selling, CoreLogic’s industry leading tax service is positioned to help servicers conquer the challenges of the current market.