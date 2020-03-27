CoreLogic’s digital mortgage solutions streamline the underwriting process

CoreLogic is digitizing the mortgage underwriting process for lenders with its AutomatIQ suite of solutions. HousingWire recently sat down with Jay Kingsley, executive for credit and borrower solutions at CoreLogic, to discuss the company’s AutomatIQ offerings.

AutomatIQ Borrower, CoreLogic’s digital mortgage solution, provides a comprehensive set of products, analytics and tools to help lenders quality, understand and underwrite borrowers. With simple inputs and automated processing, AutomatIQ Borrower helps lenders reduce the time, touch and cost associated with underwriting loans.

CoreLogic’s offerings also include AutomatIQ Collateral, which serves as a single point of access for crucial property underwriting data, streamlining a lender’s workflow. The solution provides lenders with a full suite of data and analytics on property ownership, value, condition and hazards.

CoreLogic recently received Fannie Mae certification for its Verification of Employment and Income offering. With this approval, CoreLogic now has a full suite of verification products that are Day 1 Certainty certified, providing users with efficiency, growth and certainty.

In addition, CoreLogic has also announced enhancements to its Fact Check Income Calculation Tool, including a non-spreadsheet UI version of an income calculation tool for underwriters, which is an industry first. The income calculation tool, which includes a multi-investor capability, is also visible to loan officers in an effort to facilitate communication and reduce back-and-forth during the underwriting process.

