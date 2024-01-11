How one lender is innovating to make affordable housing more accessible
CoreLogic unveils new solution to bolster security for MLSs

The security platform features adaptive authentication processes

CoreLogic has debuted a new security solution for multiple listing services designed to reduce the risk of cybersecurity threats.

Called Clareity Assure, the new, upgraded security platform is available to any MLS concerned about vulnerabilities in its listing data. Clareity Assure is powered by artificial intelligence and its functionalities feature adaptive authentication processes. Additionally, the platform can detect suspicious activity and selectively deploy multi-factor authentication. 

This platform effectively helps MLSs deter unauthorized users, bots, and deceptive login attempts in real time.

“Security is one of the top issues on the minds of every MLS leader today,” Shaleen Khatod, executive of enterprise strategy and initiatives for CoreLogic, said in a statement. “CoreLogic is re-writing the MLS defense book for safeguarding MLS systems and data against threats like ransomware and cyber-attacks. This includes Clareity Assure adaptive authentication meticulously analyzing user behavior patterns. It can identify and stop bad actors while ensuring authorized users get the safe, secure and frictionless access they need.”

Recent cybersecurity incidents in the industry underscore the vulnerability to cyber threats. This week alone, loanDepot disclosed a ransomware attack that took its systems down. In late 2023, title insurance companies First American and Fidelity National Financial suffered cyberattacks. So did non-bank mortgage lender and servicer Mr. Cooper, as well as data host for property listing information Rapattoni

According to security company Astra, there are 2,200 cyber attacks per day in the U.S. on average across all industries. The financial impact of those attacks is significant, costing companies an average of $9.44 million.

