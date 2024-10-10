CoreLogic unveils AI-driven Araya platform for advanced property data

Real estate data provider CoreLogic is unveiling a new artificial intelligence-powered property and location intelligence platform. The California-based company is launching the Araya platform, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Through Araya, CoreLogic will give customers access to the data and analytics of nearly all U.S. properties on one platform. The platform is intended for housing professionals in various sectors, including 5 million loan officers, appraisers, servicers, underwriters, developers, agents, brokers, attorneys and regulators. Araya’s AI features allow users to interpret and prepare data faster and more efficiently.

Araya’s data will come from CoreLogic‘s 360 Property Data suite, which offers property and marketing intelligence. Property intelligence allows users to access ownership history, transaction history and information on similar properties in the area. Tax payment history, legal documents and zoning information are also available at the push of a button. The marketing intelligence tools speak to the future, giving users the power to uncover market trends, customer preferences, partnerships and other predictive data.

Precision marketing tools add another layer of predictive control to CoreLogic’s arsenal. These features use GPS data and CoreLogic property tags — called CLIP data — to help users identify sales prospects and uncover deeper insights on demand.

Climate resilience is also at the top of Araya’s feature list. The platform combines property data with replacement costs, valuation elements and natural hazard information to build an account of physical risk.

“CoreLogic’s investment in Araya reflects its vision to make an impact, delivering the critical property, portfolio and market insights that empower professionals to make confident, informed decisions in the $40+ trillion U.S. housing industry,“ Devi Mateti, CoreLogic’s president of enterprise digital solutions, said in a statement.

“With decades of experience serving property professionals, we understand the need for trusted, top-tier data, AI technology and industry leading solutions that keep pace with a dynamic real estate landscape.”

CoreLogic is no stranger to using AI to enhance its property data and analytics capabilities. The company typically uses AI to monitor property listings, review market data for discrepancies and forecast market conditions based on historical data. In a previous report, CoreLogic said that adopting AI into industry workflows is “quickly becoming the expectation.”

This announcement comes less than two months after CoreLogic added to its tech arsenal with the real estate industry’s first AI-driven image search tool for the firm’s OneHome client engagement portal.