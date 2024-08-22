CoreLogic adds AI-powered image search tool to client-facing OneHome

Artificial intelligence is inching into the real estate space, and CoreLogic has a new tool to help home shoppers find exactly what they want.

The OneHome AI Image Search tool lets clients upload photos of any parts of a house and then matches preferences to a listing with similar images. The option is part of OneHome, CoreLogic’s client-facing portal that is designed to help agents better collaborate with prospective buyers.

The company hopes the tool will help buyers better target what they’re interested in by providing photos that have specific traits and aesthetics, in addition to the traditional searches using filters.

“AI Image Search allows the consumer to have the more customizable search they’re looking for,” said Kevin Greene, CoreLogic’s general manager of real estate solutions. “Let’s say I’m a big fan of outdoor space and my wife really wants a contemporary kitchen. Maybe I want a pool. I could load those three images up into OneHome, and it would filter my search and only show me those properties, along with the standard beds, bath, price area, etc.”

First MLS, the largest MLS in Georgia, is the first CoreLogic client to opt into the product, integrate it and roll it out to its members. First MLS CEO Jeremy Crawford said his company has been proactive in adding AI options to its toolkit.

“I actually had an agent who came up to me who had already set it up, implemented and used it from that perspective, with the image search and the other facets of OneHome,” Crawford said. “The feedback in general has been great. No issues in the field with implementation. Being the first to launch a product can be a little bit scary when it’s brand new out of the box, but so far it’s been good and nothing but well received from the community.”

CoreLogic has been aggressively integrating artificial intelligence into its suite of real estate products. These include AI aspects of its compliance software, Listing Data Checker, and its home valuation tool.

“CoreLogic has a history of using and developing AI for quite some time,” Greene said. “This is the first for OneHome. We have others in the works and are looking to continually infuse the most innovative products and services and provide that to our real estate community and keep giving them value to show to their consumers.”