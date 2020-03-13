Compass brings on former Amazon executive as new chief product officer

Real estate technology company Compass has hired former Amazon executive Greg Hart as its new chief product officer.

During his 23 years at Amazon, Hart was on the digital executive leadership group, where he had a key role in turning Amazon from an online bookstore to a retail and technology powerhouse.

“Compass is unlike any other company in real estate or technology. The company truly views agents as customers and has made it their mission to provide these customers with services and software necessary to take their business to the next level in today’s digital economy,” Hart said. “This customer-first approach to product development has been central to my own career, so the opportunity to better serve this massive customer group is the natural next step for me. I’m excited to join Robert and the rest of the Compass leadership team in this mission.”

Hart will be responsible for driving all aspects of Compass’ integrated product offering, overseeing the company’s growing team of product managers, user researchers and product marketers.

Hart’s hiring is one of the few recent new hires, bringing a wide range of tech background. In 2018, the company appointed former Microsoft Chief Technology Officer of AI Joseph Sirosh to the role of chief technology officer.

“Greg’s experience as a technology executive is incomparable, and I have personally seen his exceptional leadership in action as a former colleague,” said Sirosh. “I couldn’t be more excited to have him as a partner in pursuing our dream to transform real estate. The fact that he is joining Compass speaks not only to our ability to attract one-of-a-kind talent but also to the vast scope of the opportunity ahead.”

This high-level hire comes on a few months after the company announced it was laying off 40 people, about 1.6% of its 2,500 full-time staff.

More recently, Compass hired Sara Patterson as its chief people officer. Patterson was vice president of human resources at Walmart for almost two years before joining New York-based Compass.