Can’t show homes in person? Leverage tech to keep virtual sales personal

HousingWire spoke to Matt Casey, CEO and president of CRS Data, about the ways real estate professionals can best leverage technology like the MLS Tax Suite to personalize the virtual sales experience.

HousingWire: How does the mix of tax and property data features and tools in the MLS Tax Suite help agents deliver a smarter virtual sales experience?

Matt Casey: Our MLS Tax Suite product has always been one of the most highly used tools for real estate agents.

By nature, it’s an online accessible platform offering everything from property reports and prospecting tools to comparable reporting and neighborhood statistics. The data and tools are positioned perfectly to help agents optimize within the virtual sales environment we find ourselves in.

We’ve been sharing a variety of webinars to help agents leverage these tools in smart ways and we’ve always prioritized personable customer support, which is arguably more important now than ever before. Agents are turning to their property data and mapping tools to help clients better visualize homes and surrounding environments.

HW: How can agents use the MLS Tax Suite to optimize their time while maintaining a personalized experience for their clients?

MC: Our product and development team has introduced a series of webinars that focus on how to make the digital sales experience more personable while face time together is so limited. It doesn’t take a lot of time to go into their MLS Tax Suite and add a headshot or logo and a note to customize their property reports.

For example, they can note that a home meets a specific request, such as number of bedrooms or location in a desirable neighborhood. This gives agents a chance to personally acknowledge their client’s interests.

HW: What are the benefits of the suite’s mapping tools?

MC: Mapping tools in our MLS Tax Suite are so important right now, and one of the best ways to bring a community to life. Agents can search for properties, explore comps and take advantage of our updated mapping tools.

Agents often use our map layers to show the distance between a home and a local pool house or community center. And various map views give buyers a better sense of their community and neighborhood.

Agents can easily turn layers on to search for homes that meet specific criteria, like square footage, number of bedrooms or bathrooms or a recent sales date. Our mapping tools are almost endless and right now these tools are proving to be more helpful than ever.

HW: How is your team equipped to handle issues with data accuracy?

MC: Our CRS data team has been dedicated to data accuracy and accessibility for more than thirty years. We’re basically a bunch of data nerds at heart and love what we do.

We have almost zero down time and any issue with data can be adjusted by calling or emailing our Help Desk, which are real team members who are passionate about our product.



HW: What is the process like for an MLS system integrating with the MLS Tax Suite?

MC: Our MLS Tax Suite integrates seamlessly with any MLS system. It’s been a priority for our team that upselling be removed from the equation. Our system is incredibly robust, but we also enjoy customizing to integrate specific data needs.

For example, we worked closely with Georgia MLS to showcase a list of most recently searched properties within their dashboard display. With RealTracs, we launched a new history section within their listing report together, which pulls in sales history using an API developed by CRS Data.

There’s really nothing that can’t be done for our customers. Our team welcomes questions and we are available at getinfo@crsdata.com.