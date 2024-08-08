California Association of Realtors appoints Phil Hawkins as CEO

After more than three months of searching, the California Association of Realtors (CAR) has found its new CEO.

On Thursday, the trade group announced that it has named Phil Hawkins as its new CEO. Hawkins is currently the head of the Pacific West Association of Realtors (PWR), which is one the the largest local Realtor associations in California.

He will succeed Debra Ferrier, who has served as interim CEO of CAR since John Sebree stepped down in mid-April. Ferrier will continue to hold her role as CEO of CAR’s for-profit subsidiary, Real Estate Business Services.

Phil Hawkins

The trade group said that Hawkins’ appointment comes after the trade group’s leadership and a search committee comprised of highly experienced members with backgrounds in working with state CEOs conducted a nationwide search for a new head.

“On behalf of C.A.R.’s leadership team and our search committee, I am thrilled to make this announcement,” President Melanie Barker said in a statement. “Phil has deep knowledge about the real estate industry and the political landscape in California. His insights into the many issues facing us today make him uniquely positioned to be our next CEO.

”Phil joins the organization during a time of significant industry change and, as such, will be instrumental in developing and delivering on a vision for CAR and for our profession. As we stand on the cusp of the organization’s 120th anniversary in 2025, it is our strong belief that Phil is the best person to lead this organization, its 200,000 members and the California real estate industry in the years ahead. On behalf of the Leadership Team, I’d also like to thank Debra for directing the organization during these past few months.”

Hawkins joined PWR in 1998 as vice president of government affairs. A decade later, he was named executive vice president of government affairs, before being named the trade group’s CEO in 2015. In addition to his work at PWR, Hawkins has also served on various CAR committees over the years, as well as on the National Association of Realtors’ executive committee since 2014.

”I am honored to be named C.A.R.’s next CEO,” Hawkins said in a statement. “I am eager to collaborate with our leadership team, the Board, and the staff at CAR during what is an extremely challenging period for our industry. I am confident that, together, we will successfully navigate the current environment and emerge even stronger, ready to seize opportunities that lie ahead for our members, the industry, and our organization.”