Black Knight’s Surefire CRM and Mortgage Marketing Engine makes marketing and messaging fast and simple

Maintaining and deepening relationships with borrowers is important for lenders, but it takes valuable time away from other business efforts for mortgage organizations. Additionally, creating compelling content on a regular basis and maintaining separate systems or tools for its dispersal is stressful, cumbersome and time-consuming.

Mortgage professionals need a solution that gives them total insight across the customer life cycle and that can offer multiple functionalities that keep them top of mind with customers – even after the loan closes.

Black Knight’s Surefire CRM and Mortgage Marketing Engine helps mortgage professionals win new business, drive repeat business and gain referral business. Surefire includes intuitive “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content, allowing mortgage professionals to effortlessly maintain and deepen their customer and colleague connections all through one powerful platform.

Surefire’s comprehensive marketing automation and content means organizations no longer need to patch multiple, disparate systems together to manage emails, texts and forms. Surefire provides these capabilities and more in an all-in-one, ready-to-use platform built specifically for the mortgage industry.

The platform surpasses generic CRM platforms by excelling in areas such as creative content, compliance standards and audit support. Its sophisticated hierarchy easily accommodates any organization’s expansion plans, including support for multiple lending channels, brokers and brands.

Mortgage professionals are knowledgeable about home financing but may struggle with writing interesting content on a regular, ongoing basis. Surefire features built-in content and interactive capabilities to help the mortgage industry convert leads, provide outstanding in-process communication and create lifetime repeat clients.

Using Surefire, marketing and messaging is fast, simple and always available. Users can access the platform’s content to send as-is or customize it to make it their own.

Surefire users gain access to best-in-class, proven marketing campaigns that can be implemented out of the box. The platform’s capabilities include a leading CRM tool, personalized, dynamic videos, co-branded property sites and fliers, a partner portal network, and more.

The integrated platform increases transparency across all stakeholders to support stronger collaboration between a lender’s marketing, technology, sales and executive teams. Surefire provides total insight across the customer loan life cycle and complete digital asset management.

Surefire can be customized to clients’ preferences and their profitability. By cutting down on costly learning curves, Surefire’s “Blueprints for Success” marketing campaigns help users improve ROI by deriving more value from the platform sooner. Ultimately, Surefire users have the right functionality at their fingertips for every stage of the loan life cycle.

“Our clients appreciate that Surefire runs automatically, allowing them to focus on closing more loans, expanding into more markets and growing their lending channels,” said Erik Enright, Managing Director, Origination Technologies – Surefire. “Brand recall is brand value, so by automatically sending prospects and borrowers valuable and engaging branded content over the course of years, loan professionals can help create customers for life.”

Anthony Jabbour, Chairman and CEO, Black Knight Anthony Jabbour leads the company’s overall vision and direction to provide Black Knight’s premier solutions and services for many of the nation’s largest lenders and servicers.

Rich Gagliano, President, Origination Technologies, Black Knight Rich Gagliano is responsible for the overall strategy and product direction of Black Knight Origination Technologies.