Amrock provides clients with personalized, hands-on service backed by nationwide coverage and tech solutions

Amrock was founded in 1997 with the goal of delivering a smarter title insurance process. More than 20 years later, the company is a leading national provider of title insurance, property valuations and settlement services.

Today, Amrock’s goal is to streamline the real estate experience, making it simpler and more efficient for everyone involved.

Amrock is an authorized agent for the largest and highest-rated title insurers in the industry. In 2019, 96% of all digital closings in the country were Amrock closings, according to the company’s volume as registered with the Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems (MERS) eRegistry.

Amrock operates as a trusted partner for its clients, providing solutions that use its proprietary technology, seamless data integrations and full web portal. The company is a tech-forward provider aiming to create innovative solutions to transform the closing experience for all parties.

Working with Amrock includes benefits such as real-time access into order details and transaction documentation. The company offers dedicated teams, easy and reliable communication, dependable signing agents across the country and the freedom to close anywhere at any time.

Amrock’s team provides clients with personalized, hands-on service backed by nationwide coverage, which includes an extensive partner network equipped with its proprietary technology, such as mobile applications that allow users to accept and update order details on the go.

“We value the importance of our client relationships and aim to partner with each one of them as individuals,” said Brian Hughes, CEO of Amrock. “Each client we work with is offered technology solutions tailored to their needs and nationwide coverage that includes a robust partner network with local expertise.”

Clients and partners appreciate the personalized experience provided by Amrock’s passionate team members, more than half of whom have been with the company for longer than five years.

“At the end of the day, we’re a tech company developing proprietary technology to support the real estate experience,” said Sherry Dukic, COO of Amrock. “Technology is essential, but our biggest differentiator is our people. Their passion ensures our tech is cutting-edge and our clients are successful.”

Amrock is flexible in the face of a constantly changing industry. The company is dedicated to adapting and scaling to meet the needs of its clients regardless of the current climate and remains focused on making the real estate experience faster and easier for everyone.

Brian Hughes, CEO Brian Hughes is CEO of Amrock and one of the company’s longest-serving team members. Hughes is known for his natural curiosity, passion for client service and obsession with process improvement. He loves challenging the norms of the title industry, learning from his team members and asking the simple question, “How could this be better?”