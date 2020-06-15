As the pandemic changes the way the world interacts, marketers will face new challenges. but those who are agile are set up for the greatest success.

While mortgage marketers will always have to face the challenges of a constantly changing market, the ability to adapt quickly is especially needed right now, according to LBA Ware Director of Marketing Kelley Mangel, a 2019 HousingWire Insider.

“Change is in marketing’s DNA, and companies that are agile will be better poised to succeed,” Mangel said.

HousingWire sat down with Mangel to discuss the role of marketers in our world today. This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

HousingWire: How has the roll of communications and marketing changed during these unprecedented times?

Kelley Mangel: HousingWire hit the nail on the head with this year’s engage.marketing theme, “The Agile Marketer.” The role of marketing is always changing. A brand, whether personal or corporate, changes over time and evolves as you grow. And there’s always going to be something going on, such as shifts in the market and new delivery channels demanding your attention. Change is in marketing’s DNA, and companies that are agile will be better poised to succeed.

HW: What role are marketers playing as companies wish to remain visible, move employees remote and keep operations thriving?

KM: Ensuring alignment between sales and marketing has never been more crucial. The first step is establishing a new baseline for measuring success. Once that’s agreed upon, it’s time to get personal and start executing on those account-based marketing strategies you’ve been thinking about. And because everyone is relying heavily on digital channels, whether that’s leveraging platforms like HousingWire or LinkedIn, you need to get hyper-focused on personalization as a way to cut through the noise and get your message heard.

In this way, I’m finding our creativity being tested more. Companies such as LBA Ware, for which in-person events have been a top focus, are being challenged to create an alternative form of outreach. There are only so many webinars, virtual events and Zoom hangouts one can take before attention span and productivity are affected. It comes down to us, as marketers, to find ways to recreate that human connection you get at events – even in the unlikeliest of places.

There’s also greater need for cross-department collaboration between marketing, product and client success teams. As environments change, both literally and figuratively, so do the needs of users. You need ongoing access to user insights – whether that’s how they’re using your product or the specific pain points they need it to solve – so you can transform that understanding into compelling, timely messaging. And the best place to get this insight is from your client success/support team.

HW: Has your focus on video marketing helped as remote work becomes more common?

KM: Video is helping us recreate that helpful human connection that occurs when meeting with people at events. It’s an opportunity for you to let your personal brand shine and get creative while creating that intangible, emotional connection and trust. The best part about video is that anyone can do it. You don’t need professional equipment. An iPhone, good lighting and a quiet room with no clutter in the background is all it takes. Of course, video scripting is important to ensure those key messages are conveyed.

HW: Last year you were selected as a HousingWire Insider. What is your secret to success?

I like to say, I’m not a creator, but I am creative. I’m not a designer, but I am an executor. I’m not a writer, but I am a reader. I am not many things, but what I am is an avid learner, observer and someone who likes to be challenged. Basically, what it all boils down to is I never stop practicing my craft and sustain an unquenchable thirst to learn.

