HW Media CEO and REAL Trends founder on 2021’s purchase market
Clayton Collins interviews Steve Murray, the co-founder and president of REAL Trends on the company’s strategic acquisition.

Achieving Touchless Mortgage Automation
In this webinar, experts at SoftWorks AI and Tavant discuss critical components of mortgage automation and how to evaluate technologies that fit your business’ needs.

A proven way to increase underwriting capacity
This case study offers a look at how CoreLogic was able to configure a comprehensive tool that allowed one lender to significantly increase underwriting capacity.

Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin
Women of Influence winner Dava Davin joins Girlfunds to discuss everything from her best financial tip to her advice on starting the home-buying process.

Acra Lending launches new jumbo prime program

The new program features LTVs up to 90% with loan amounts up to $3 million

Acra Lending, one of the largest independent non-QM specialty finance lenders, has added to its suite of mortgage loan programs with the launch of its Jumbo Prime mortgage solution. Acra designed the program as an extension to its suite of programs for purchase or refinance of higher valued properties.

“This specific program has been developed to meet the needs of customers in today’s environment and was launched to provide borrowers with the larger loan amounts they need to purchase or refinance a high value property,” said Keith Lind, Acra Lending executive chairman and president. “With this addition, Acra is once again demonstrating its commitment to identifying, responding to and anticipating the needs of borrowers across the market while maintaining the high standards of responsible lending that are the foundation of our business.”

The new Jumbo Prime mortgage program features LTVs up to 90% with loan amounts up to $3 million. The program comes at a time when jumbo mortgages are harder to access for borrowers due to ongoing economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

“We continue to focus on building on our track record of leadership in the non-QM space by developing programs that are at the forefront of the industry,” Acra Lending CEO Kyle Gunderlock said. “The program will allow our network of industry professional access to a solution for their clients who are looking to buy or refinance high value primary homes, second homes and investment properties.”

To find out more about this program and Acra’s suite of mortgage lending options for mortgage professionals, visit the company’s new website at acralending.com

Will we have a buyer’s housing market in 2021?

The best time to buy a home is in a buyer’s market where listings are flush and demand is low. Unfortunately, 2020 has been a seller’s market with buyers facing unprecedented competition and increasingly out-of-reach home prices. But will 2021 be the same?

Rocket Mortgage performs first eNote close on Ginnie Mae mortgage

Rocket Mortgage became the first lender to use eNotes when it closed a Ginnie Mae-backed loan in December. Now, it says the market is set to see widespread eClosings of Ginnie Mae loans by the end of this year.

