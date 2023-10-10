CoreLogic’s Image Analytics is an innovative solution in the appraisal review space. Image Analytics is a fully automated solution that evaluates the content of appraisal photos, highlighting errors and allowing lenders to reduce time, effort and costly manual mistakes within their operations.

The CoreLogic team developed Image Analytics to drive innovation in the appraisal review process by reducing time and touch on appraisals, with the goal of helping the industry ease into the upcoming demand for touchless appraisal review. The team trained its computer vision models on a massive data set, bringing in CoreLogic’s expertise on review and appraisals. The models are trained to focus in on some key areas, resulting in 99.7% overall accuracy when aiding a human reviewer.

Image Analytics is baked right into a lender’s Appraisal Review Workflow (GAAR) as an additional set of findings that can help track for image-related problems. As a result, the reviewers find it intuitive and easy to train on the solution. Image Analytics reduces as much as 20 to 45 minutes of review time per report.

