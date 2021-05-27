A conversation with NAR’s newest leader

Tracy Kasper, broker-owner of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Silverhawk

The new face of leadership for the powerful National Association of Realtor’s (NAR) is outstanding in the field.

Tracy Kasper, broker-owner of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Silverhawk in Idaho, was elected by the NAR’s board of directors earlier this month to serve as the trade group’s vice-president, beginning in December. That puts Kasper on schedule to be the NAR president in December 2023.

Kasper has been in real estate for 27 years. She works the vast fields of rural Idaho, selling huge swaths of land to lovers of the countryside and light industry businesses. For example, Kasper is currently listing a 61-acre lot near Caldwell, Idaho that is a “fantastic opportunity for I-84 freeway frontage” and features “city sewer and water in the immediate area.”

HousingWire spoke with Kasper about her home sales, the NAR fending off antitrust accusations, and the extensive legislative agenda of the NAR, which annually rivals the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for spending the most lobbying dollars in Washington. This interviewed has been edited for brevity and clarity.

HousingWire: Idaho is example 1A of increased housing demand amid the pandemic. What are you seeing?

Kasper: We have seen a lot of people coming in. Our utility costs are much lower than other states, as well as property taxes and income taxes.