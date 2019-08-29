Appraisal management company Class Valuation has promoted Senior Vice President Appraisal Operations Stephanie Holdsworth, who's only been with the company for two months, to chief operating officer.

Holdsworth was hired as the senior vice president appraisal operations just this July.

Prior to working at Class Valuation, Holdsworth spent many years in the banking industry, mostly at JPMorgan Chase.

From March 2009 to October 2012, Holdsworth was the assistant vice president default valuation operations compliance and quality control at JPMorgan. From February 2014 to February 2015, she was the vice president valuation vendor management and fulfillment control, and from February 2015 to August 2015 Holdsworth was the vice president valuations fulfillment and client service management.

Holdsworth was the vice president valuations staff appraiser and servicing operations from November 2017 to July 2019 as well as vice president valuations staff appraiser operations from February 2018 to July 2019 at JPMorgan. From August 2015 through earlier this year, Holdsworth was also vice president valuation operations at JPMorgan.