A growing wave of digital adoption is quickly transforming into the new standard, motivating more companies to take the leap and invest in robust technology solutions. As customers experience innovative technology in other industries, they’re starting to demand that from the mortgage industry. While ease of use and convenience are helping to fuel this growth, increased efficiency, reduced costs and enhanced compliance are also major contributing factors, supporting both consumers and businesses.

As this digital shift sweeps through the mortgage industry, DocMagic, which provides some of the most powerful and widely used solutions in the mortgage space, continues to deliver new forward-thinking innovations, including Total eClose, an end-to-end eClosing system that provides everything a company needs for a 100% paperless eClosing.

The seamless digital workflow includes all hybrid eClosing options and is comprised of DocMagic’s comprehensive suite of eSolutions, leveraging SMARTDoc eNotes, in-person and remote online eNotary options, Certified eVault and Investor eDelivery technology.

“We’re positioning our customers for an inflow of new business that will be conducted digitally,” DocMagic CEO and President Dominic Iannitti said. “Once customers understand the true value and savings to be found in aligning with our single-source platform, they realize that offering an incomplete or cobbled-together digital process may leave them hitting the restart button within 12 to 18 months... and searching for a new solution.”

Borrowers can preview loan documents and disclosures prior to closing and electronically sign documents, putting the power in their hands. Total eClose is also intuitively designed to consume data and documents from any source, allowing the system to e-enable and auto-prepare third-party documents not produced by DocMagic.

“Our Total eClose system helps companies provide unparalleled customer service in the new tech-driven world, reducing borrower time at the closing table to as little as 15 minutes,” said Brian Pannell, senior implementation executive.

DocMagic partners with companies to develop a strategic technology plan, so they are best equipped to go to market, easing the user adoption process and providing invaluable eMortgage expertise. Businesses can then close loans faster, compliantly and at a lower cost, with more control and accountability, removing the risk of potential surprises that can create delays at the closing table.

“Total eClose offers a true eClosing solution that involves no paper whatsoever, ensuring accuracy and delivering newfound efficiencies for borrowers, notaries and settlement providers.

“The system allows lenders to focus on increasing market share, making the loan process easier and helping create a superb overall experience,” said DocMagic’s Director of Product Development Michael Morford.

THE EXECUTIVES

Dominic Iannitti, President and CEO

As DocMagic’s visionary leader, Dominic Iannitti influences an empowered environment where the entrepreneurial spirit is cultivated. Iannitti founded DocMagic with a commitment to provide the mortgage industry with superior solutions and services that would reduce and eventually eliminate the use of paper. More than 30 years later, that vision continues to inspire the work behind DocMagic’s full enterprise technology stack.

Brian Pannell, Senior Implementation Executive

DocMagic’s Senior Implementation Executive Brian Pannell is responsible for all post-sales activities for customers who are adding eMortgage (eSign, eNotary and eVault) as well as post-closing (MERS eRegistry) technologies and efficiencies to their business models. Pannell has initiated industry-leading implementation processes for DocMagic’s entire suite of eSolutions.

Michael Morford, Director of Product Development DocMagic’s Director of Product Development Michael Morford is responsible for the development and implementation of technology solutions. He oversees software development, server management with overall responsibility for the development of interfaces with third-party Loan Origination Systems, Electronic Document Management platforms, and other mortgage service technology providers.