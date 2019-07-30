Mortgage software solutions provider Calyx announced Tuesday the launch of its Wholesaler MarketPlace, a portal that connects wholesale lenders to mortgage brokers.

Seven wholesale lenders are now accepting loan submissions through this wholesale network, including Caliber Home Loans, Quicken Loans, Freedom Mortgage, Stearns Lending, Plaza Home Mortgage, Sierra Pacific Mortgage and Cardinal Financial Company. Calyx said additional lenders are in the process of integrating.

According to Calyx, a 2019 HousingWire Tech100 winner, the portal allows brokers to connect with participating lenders directly through their LOS file. Inside the portal, they can register, lock and submit the loan they are working on, and this data will be transferred automatically without the broker manually uploading to the lender's website.

“We developed Calyx Wholesaler MarketPlace to make the mortgage origination process easier for both brokers and wholesalers,” said Thomas Hennen, director of strategic partnerships at Calyx. “This central portal allows brokers to connect with multiple wholesalers and seamlessly submit a loan file without leaving their Calyx loan origination system.”