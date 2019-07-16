Iowa-based fintech startup LenderClose is expanding its team yet again, announcing three new hires Tuesday.

Joining the team are sales reps Troy Allen and Kathy Bell, and software developer Caleb Salt.

Allen worked previously as regional manager of Community 1st Credit Union, where he managed four branches and 25 employees. During his more than 17 years in banking, he achieved consistent loan and deposit growth and was recognized as a top sales professional, the company said in a release.

Bell worked previously as a client executive with ACS and a senior sales executive with Dice Holdings. She will use her expertise developing sales strategies in highly competitive markets to expand LenderClose’s footprint in key markets, the company said.

Salt is a developer with experience designing, coding and deploying software systems for more than 400 companies. Previously, he worked as a software programmer analyst for IMT Computer Services.

The new additions bring LenderClose’s total number of new hires so far in 2019 to 15, the company said.

“We’re building out our team to support steady growth, which continues to affirm our belief that we’re offering credit unions and community banks the best digital lending platform,” said LenderClose COO Ben Rempe. “We’re always evaluating the size and skills of our staff to maintain the best possible customer service experience, and to find new ways to enhance platform features and functionality.”