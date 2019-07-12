Walker & Dunlop, a commercial real estate company, recently hired Sean Williams as senior vice president and managing director of its investment sales team.

In his new role as SVP, Williams will be responsible for originating multifamily property sales for the company’s institutional and private clients throughout the Tampa, Florida region, according to the company’s press release.

"We are excited to continue our recruiting momentum with the addition of Sean to our property sales team,” Executive Vice President Greg Engler said. “The fundamentals supporting strong multifamily transaction activity in Central Florida combined with Sean's deep client relationships in that market make him an asset to our platform, and we look forward to expanding our presence in Florida with Sean on board."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Williams served CBRE’s Tampa multi-housing group as its senior vice president. Additionally, he was the director of real estate investments at Camden Property Trust.

