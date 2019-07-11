Calyx, a 2019 HousingWire Tech100 winner, recently appointed Robert Shumake as the company’s new national sales consultant.

In this new role, Shumake will be responsible for developing sales strategies for the company’s cloud-based digital loan origination system, Calyx Path.

“We are delighted to welcome Robert to the Calyx team,” Calyx Director of Marketing Patrice Power said. “He is an accomplished sales executive with a client-focused, highly consultative approach. His extensive experience in the mortgage and technology space means he truly understands our customers’ challenges and how to best address them.”

Shumake is an industry veteran with nearly 20 years of sales experience in the banking, mortgage banking and financial technology industries. Prior to joining Calyx’s team, Shumake was an account executive, digital mortgage at eOriginal, a provider of digital transaction management solutions.

Additionally, Shumake served ClosingCorp as a vice president of national sales. He also held sales positions at First Mortgage Corporation, Home Savings of America, and Washington Mutual.

“I am excited to join Calyx as a member of the Path sales team and honored to work for such a well-respected company, with a long-standing presence in the mortgage industry,” Shumake said. “Path is just one example of how Calyx continues to innovate. The LOS can accommodate true parallel workflows and does not require expensive customizations to fit into a lender’s process. This out-of-the-box configurability provides huge efficiency and ROI gains for Path users. I am thrilled to be a part of Path’s, as well as Calyx’s, future growth.”

