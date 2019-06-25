In the age of digital transformation Fiserv introduced a new user interface to its automation solution, LoanComplete. The new interface speeds up processes and improves quality through configurable automation, not only closing loans faster but also onboarding them at an accelerated rate as well.

This life-of-loan solution complements users’ existing LOS platforms, servicing and compliance systems — all for less cost and risk. The new interface includes visual dashboards where both parties have real-time insight into exactly where the loan is at in the lifecycle.

HousingWire recently sat down with Fiserv’s Senior Product Leaders Gregg Lehman and Kim Weaver to gain further insight into LoanComplete’s new user interface.

LoanComplete benefits include:

Helps confirm completion, quality and continuity of data and documents

Accelerates and standardizes origination and servicing processes

Helps meet demanding regulatory compliance requirements while also lowering risk

Improves staff productivity while reducing costs

Enables better customer service and satisfaction

