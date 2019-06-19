In the era of Amazon and one-click purchases, buyers are looking for easier digital experiences when they shop — including when they shop for homes. The mortgage industry has recognized that desire and continues to make the process of applying, getting approved, and closing on a loan faster and more digital than ever before.

But the demand for digital options doesn’t eclipse a much more fundamental need, revealed in Ellie Mae’s 2019 Borrower Insights Survey: borrowers still crave human interaction in the midst of a digitally-driven loan origination process. After all, this is one of the biggest financial transactions they will make in their lives.

“Direct communication with a lender can be especially important to younger borrowers and those who are applying for a mortgage for the first time, as they can have their questions answered and feel reassured that the loan process is on track in real-time,” the Ellie Mae report states.

Real estate agents provide the high-touch experience buyers need to navigate finding a home and negotiating the final price. By partnering with an independent mortgage broker, agents can give their buyers access to that same kind of personalized service to secure a loan.

Independent mortgage brokers are not limited to one set of products or underwriting guidelines, but instead have access to loan products offered by hundreds of lenders — allowing them to find a loan that meets each individual buyer’s needs. It’s all part of a deeper relationship forged by mortgage brokers that goes beyond just knowing their borrower’s credit score or income level.

Rooted in the local communities of homebuyers, mortgage brokers offer guidance to both the real estate agent and the buyer throughout the entire home buying process — providing human interaction and customer service in the midst of a technology-driven market.

