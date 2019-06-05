A lender’s success depends to a large degree on its marketing strategy, and the current hyper-competitive housing market is only ratcheting up the pressure on marketing teams. But marketers don’t always know which strategies are really fueling growth, so we’re bringing in some of the top producers in the country to share what marketing initiatives are working right now — and which aren’t.

In this session on The Originator and Marketing Relationship, Jake Fehling will talk with Lindsey Goins, a top producer for Movement Mortgage, and Ramon Walker, owner of Mount Diablo Lending, to find out what they wish marketers knew about their workflow and how top-performing teams can work together for best results.

This exciting panel includes:

Jake Fehling, Vice President, Marketing at Movement Mortgage

As Vice President of Marketing at Movement Mortgage, Jake Fehling works helps loan officers capitalize on their individuality to enhance their mortgage business. Fehling helped launch the Movement Marketing Suite in 2018, a robust platform of digital products for lead generation, video emails and automated social postings for loan officers.

Today, Fehling applies his marketing and industry knowledge as a speaker, writer and podcaster. He is a frequent contributor for industry conferences and media outlets.

Ramon Walker, Broker/Owner, Mount Diablo Lending

AIME member and founder of Mount Diablo Lending, Ramon Walker began a career in the mortgage industry after working as a technical analyst for both Oakland Airport and Mervyn’s. Using his expertise, Walker founded Mount Diablo Lending with the mission to bring record-low rates to market. Walker consistently ranks in the top 25 producers in the country and was ranked No. 11 in the Scotsman Guide’s top producer list for 2017 and No. 8 in National Mortgage News Top Producers list for 2018, with more than $249 million in volume.

Lindsey Goins, Senior Loan Officer, Movement Mortgage

A native of Charlotte, Lindsey Goins has been in the mortgage lending industry for more than 12 years and has a passion for her clients. Goins began her career at a large bank right after the market crash and built her business through the downturn. Today, she is a senior loan officer at Movement Mortgage and a top originator. She leads a team of loan officers with a client-driven focus that considers clients like family and contributes to the longevity of her business.

“My long-term goal is to grow my business without sacrificing the client experience while simultaneously enriching the lives of my teammates,” Goins said.

