The modern marketer has to be a magician, pulling rabbits out of multiple hats when it comes to content: creating material for social channels, thought leadership pieces, internal blogs, and stories that inspire, move to action and get leads. And all this has to be done with a budget that gets squeezed along with margins.

That’s why we designed our panel, Killing it with Content, at engage.marketing June 13-14, to get to the bottom of what works — and what doesn't — in this constantly evolving space. We're bringing in some of the most prolific and successful content creators in the industry to explore:

The kind of content that's worth spending time and resources on when your team has a tight budget

Speaking authentically across a range of channels

Using new (and potentially intimidating) media and technology to get the results you want

Developing "thought leadership" pieces that contain both original thoughts and actual leadership

As the managing editor of content solutions here at HousingWire, this topic is near and dear to my heart. Working alongside dozens of companies over the last five years, I've seen content in our industry evolve from mostly stiff, formal communications into personal, engaging material that forges real relationships with homebuyers.

I'm incredibly excited to share the stage with these content powerhouses:

—Christine Beckwith, a 30-year mortgage veteran who launched 20/20 Vision for Success Coaching and Consulting in 2018 and is also the author of two best-selling books about sales.

—Jason Frazier, who is not only the director of business development and strategy at Shred Media, but also the founder of the Agent Marketer coaching platform and the co-founder of the Industry Syndicate Media Network.

—Adam O'Daniel, communications director at Movement Mortgage, leading corporate communications and public relations across the organization, which has more than 650 branches and employs 3,500 people.

—Josh Pitts, founder of Shred Media and the Chief Enthusiasm Officer of the Daily #LOLife show on Facebook Live, who knows how to use content to grow a following and build community.

