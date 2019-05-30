One of the biggest challenges facing loan officers — and the marketing teams trying to support them — is creating and maintaining a personal brand that connects with consumers to grow business, yet still reflects the larger corporate brand. Some LOs are social-savvy but don’t know which strategies are most effective, other LOs may not even know where to start.

That’s why we’re bringing in some of the industry’s top personal branding experts for a super session at engage.marketing where they will share the most effective ways to effectively educate, support and help grow the personal brand of LOs and others on the origination team.

The super session will include three mini-sessions on social strategy, compliance and podcast and voice.

This lively panel includes:

Chelsea Peitz, National Director of Social Sales, Fidelity National Financial

Chelsea Peitz, a nationally recognized real estate keynote speaker, teaches camera-first branding strategies. Peitz is the published author of Talking in Pictures and a social selling coach for top title insurance sales executives.

A frequent podcast and live-stream guest, Peitz will discuss social video strategies to help develop a powerful personal brand.

Phil Treadwell, VP of Development and Regional Manager at Mason-McDuffie Mortgage Corp, Founder and Host at Mortgage Marketing Expert Podcast

In his position at Mason-McDuffie Mortgage, Phil Treadwell develops production in retail branches throughout the central region, as well as coaching and developing marketing plans with managers, originators and support staff.

Treadwell maintains both a corporate brand as well as his personal brand through his Mortgage Marketing Expert podcast, where he interviews sought-after industry experts to find out how mortgage professionals can build a more effective and efficient business. He also sits on engage.marketing’s Content Advisory Board.

Dustin Brohm, Massive Agent Podcast Host

Host of the popular Massive Agent Podcast and the Massive Agent Minute Alexa Flash Briefing, Dustin Brohm is a talented marketer who has sold real estate since 2011. Brohm is a national speaker and trainer for real estate and mortgage conferences and all things related to real estate marketing, social media and lead generation tools. The Massive Agent Society is Brohm’s coaching and training program that gives agent and loan officers proven, complete ads that can be used to generate leads quickly.

Ginger Bell Edumarketing Specialist, Edumarketing.com

Three-time best-selling author, speaker and Edumarketing Specialist with Edumarketing.com, Ginger Bell helps companies and entrepreneurs create educational marketing campaigns and strategies to grow their business.

Bell’s professional accomplishments allow her to develop and implement educational marketing and branding strategies for clients that include Re/Max, Motto Mortgage, Finance of America, First American Title, Fidelity National Title, Arch MI and more.

Adam Constantine, Director of Social Media, Pace Communications

Former digital content strategist at Movement Mortgage, Adam Constantine now serves as director of social media at Pace Communications. Constantine has deep industry experience with managing social media content, data analysis, video, design and web content to engage consumers across all digital platforms.

Constantine is known for his lively social media skills, his beard and his height (you can’t miss him, he’s 6’8’)! He spoke at engage.marketing’s inaugural event and will be an exciting panelist for this year’s personal branding session.

Kelsey Rauchut, National Business Development Manager, AnnieMac Home Mortgage

Kelsey Rauchut is an award-winning media expert and sought after speaker who was awarded top producer President’s Club in 2016 and 2018. As host and creator of The Inside Edge podcast, featuring industry-leading women in mortgage and real estate, Rauchut is a mortgage and real estate connector. She is a master in social media, a personal development hunter and maintains a well-known personal brand in the industry.

Kevin Peranio, Chief Lending Officer, PRMG

Kevin Peranio is responsible for overseeing all production at PRMG, including working with operations within the loan manufacturing process. As a four-time President’s Cabinet Member, Peranio led the Southeast Region to become ranked the No.1 Region for PRMG — reaching this milestone in record time. This achievement allowed Peranio to become one of the youngest partners at PRMG.

