On Thursday, mortgage loan officers took to social media in response to a strange email they received from online real estate search giant, Zillow. The email suggested that the LOs' status on Zillow had changed due to a change in sponsorship.

One user on a popular, private Facebook page said this about the email: “Anyone else getting emails from Zillow saying that your NMLS sponsorship was cancelled and that you are no longer searchable in their lender database?”

In a message to HousingWire, Zillow said the issue was being resolved:

“Thursday morning, lenders who advertise with Zillow Group or use the Zillow Group platform may have received an erroneous email about their sponsorship changing caused by a technical issue. Zillow Group is actively investigating the issue and working to get it resolved quickly. We notified those lenders who may have been impacted of the issue via email and will continue to provide updates as we know more.”

Another Facebook user said they had already received the above notification which, they say, claimed: "We are investigating the issue and are diligently working to resolve it. We will provide follow up communication with an update as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience while we look to correct this issue."