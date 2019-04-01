While The Money Source launched SIME, servicing intelligence made easy, nearly two years ago, the launch was only the beginning of a giant revolution that is disrupting the servicing industry.

The technology set a new standard in servicing, and it became the first-ever servicer to harness the power of blockchain. With the company’s app, members can manage their account information, including alerts, follow transactions, decide to go paperless, check taxes, and insurance and escrow information. Additionally, customers can easily opt-in to pay down more on their mortgage. The app also includes a feature that allows the borrower to easily upload and download documents for their loan directly from their mobile phone, introducing a new type of relationship between a homeowner and their servicer.