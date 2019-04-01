Digital mortgage solution SimpleNexus enables loan officers to access their loan pipeline, order credit, view appraisals and send pre-approval letters from their mobile device.

The company’s tools help lenders reduce costs, drive loan officer efficiency, improve productivity and provide transparency to borrowers and real estate partners during the loan process. The company’s mobile originator tools give loan officers the opportunity to take action on a loan anytime, anywhere. Lenders can use the platform to access to their entire loan pipeline, order credit, run pricing, view appraisals and send pre-approval letters from their mobile device – all while syncing in real-time with their LOS. SimpleNexus’ official integration with Ellie Mae provides the industry’s fastest real-time Encompass data transfer speed.