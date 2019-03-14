Javelin Strategy & Research, a financial services company, recently appointed Austin Kilgore as head of its digital lending practice.

“Javelin has built its reputation around objective and independent data, analysis and insights,” The company’s SVP of Research and Head of Fraud & Security Al Pascual said. “Austin’s breadth of knowledge and unique perspective on the intersection of lending, automation and innovation will enable clients to better navigate the nuances of these highly complex industries.”

As head of digital lending practices, Kilgore is responsible for advising the company’s clients on emerging technologies and strategies for underwriting and portfolio management decisions for the auto, mortgage, personal and student loan industries.

“As lenders and fintech firms grapple with compliance risk, shrinking margins and greater demand for a seamless experience, the technology table stakes have never been higher,” Kilgore said. “Javelin’s mission aligns with my own personal passion for financial services innovation and it’s a privilege to take on this new role.”

Prior to joining Javelin’s team, Kilgore worked as a journalist for several financial services publications, most recently serving as the editor-in-chief at National Mortgage News.

Notably, he was also an editor and reporter at HousingWire and a contributing editor at American Banker.

