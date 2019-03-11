Realogy recently announced Charlotte Simonelli will take over the role of executive vice president, chief financial officer at the end of March.

As CFO, Simonelli will be responsible for all financial functions across the company's multiple businesses and brands, including financial reporting, planning and analysis, accounting and more. She will also act as the company's treasurer.

Simonelli will report directly to Realogy President and CEO Ryan Schneider and will serve as a member of the company's executive leadership team.

"Charlotte is a strategic and hands-on executive with deep financial experience at some of the world's most recognized and respected organizations," Schneider said. "She will be a great addition to the team, and I look forward to working closely with her to drive operating performance, to optimize our capital structure, and to unlock additional value for our shareholders.”

Prior to joining the Realogy team, Simonelli most recently served as the vice president and CFO of medical devices at Johnson & Johnson. Notably, she also held various finance roles at organizations including Kraft Foods, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever USA and PepsiCo.

“I am excited to take on this role and join such a talented and experienced leadership team led by Ryan Schneider," Simonelli said. "Realogy is an industry leader with unmatched scale, and I look forward to working with the team to leverage the company's resources, including technology and data analytics, to drive improved business results going forward.”

