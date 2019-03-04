Competition in the mortgage business appears to be at an all-time high , as lenders consistently jockey to out-duel their competition in any way possible to win over the hearts of consumers and loan officers, alike. Disagreements are common and sometimes become public – like recently, when leaders from throughout the mortgage industry spoke out against comments made by prominent speaker Gary Vaynerchuk, who slammed homeownership, calling it a “bad use of upfront capital” and “not smart”.

Regardless of differing viewpoints that exist about renting and buying, wholesale and retail, the ultimate priority that all housing professionals should rally behind doesn’t revolve around who’s right and who’s wrong, but rather, initiating positive discussion and acting in the best interest of the people they serve.

It’s in that spirit of a unified purpose within the industry that the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) has actually booked Gary Vaynerchuk as a keynote speaker at its second annual national conference, Fuse held in Las Vegas in October of this year. In addition to Vaynerchuk, AIME has also secured a keynote speaking commitment from Ryan Serhant, American real estate broker and star of the popular Bravo series “Million Dollar Listing New York,” which just wrapped its seventh season.

This is a big-time exciting announcement from AIME, which has gone to great lengths in its first year to equip independent mortgage brokers with access to resources and opportunities to elevate their business.

Their speaking roles having nothing to do with past comments or articles, and everything to do with how their specific avenues of expertise can help independent mortgage brokers excel at their craft.

“Gary [Vaynerchuk] said what he believes, and even though I, and a lot of leaders in the housing industry, disagree with his opinion; he’s allowed to feel that way. That’s what makes this business great,” said Anthony Casa, Chairman of AIME. “We’re very excited to have both Gary and Ryan on board as headliners at AIME Fuse, as two guys who will provide great insight and tips on their areas of expertise, entrepreneurship and real estate, and help deliver an incomparable experience to AIME members.”

Last year’s inaugural conference drew more than 1,300 independent mortgage brokers, loan originators and processors from around the country, along with a robust exhibit hall of product vendors, wholesale lenders and service professionals who specialize in serving the independent broker channel.