Class Valuation has always focused on ensuring customer satisfaction at every turn. As the industry has evolved, they’ve been a strategic supporting player, helping lenders maintain compliance, while leveraging superior technology to increase speed and transparency throughout the process. And 2019 will be no different.

“We all know that the high-touch valuation space we live in today is not sustainable in the years to come. Combine that with the fact that there are major GSE initiatives to redesign forms, update data standards, and modernize the appraisal process, and we are on the precipice of change," said Chief Innovation Officer, Scot Rose.

"The time is now to thoughtfully alter the way we look at home appraisals. Class will be leading the change in the valuation space and will do so while continuing to focus on our superior service model in the support of our lender customers, inspectors, appraisers and ultimately the homeowners to the fullest."

To that end, Class Valuation is partnering with all stakeholders – inspectors, appraisers, lenders, GSEs, other investors, and homeowners – to help lead the charge in defining the future of appraisals.

“The pain point we are solving for? An arena teetering on the brink of change. By focusing on scalable solutions that are delivered through our technology and utilized by our lender partners, our inspectors, and our appraisers, we will help keep the industry moving forward. Now is the time to think about the future while continuing to focus on supporting all parties with meaningful service and continued partnership,” Chief Growth Officer Jon Tallinger, said.

Class Valuation is no stranger to innovation. By optimizing their processes and analyzing the data they collect, the company has reduced turn times, improved quality, and enhanced their customers’ experience. They have done this through a variety of innovative tools, including Fast Track, a web-based tool designed for anywhere, anytime access to order status, enhanced dashboards for real-time views into order metrics, and internal business process enhancements for true optimization and getting orders in the right hands.

“Technology has always been core to our business. To further this initiative, we added a Chief Innovation Officer, a Chief Technology Officer and several other key leaders to begin thinking about technology on a broader scale,” President, John Fraas, said.

Since the company was founded in 2009, their commitment to superior levels of customer service and streamlined processes have proved to be a differentiator, resulting in a fast-growing customer base. Through a private equity investment in March of 2018, the company will certainly lead thoughtful change as a top 5 AMC serving retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. In late 2018, it acquired Landmark Network — expanding their reach into the reverse market as well.

But even as the company grows into new channels and looks to the future of the space, their focus on the homeowner represents the company’s biggest opportunity. For Class Valuation, the true test is making the homeowner happy. As one homeowner wrote in:

“The appraisal has been this potential dark cloud looming over my plans of decorating the kids’ bedrooms and planning a backyard they can play in. I was so anxious to get the results that I began bugging your customer service chat at 7:00 AM this morning. Your team kept me updated through the process all day! Everyone was so sweet and helpful and made me feel like I was your ONLY client.”

“Digitizing every piece of the process is not the only answer,” Rose, said. “In this already highly digital world, we know consumers want a personalized experience full of transparency. Ultimately, we seek to deliver on that promise, while providing lenders with tools that will assist them in the years ahead.”

THE EXECUTIVES

Scott Rose, Chief Innovation Officer

Since helping to start Class as its first employee in 2009, Jon has played several key roles throughout the company. His primary focus now is planning and leading the company’s growth initiatives. Under Jon’s direction, Class’s Sales & Marketing Team helped the company grow by over 250% since the start of 2016. Jon and his team are planning for even bigger growth and success in 2018 and beyond. Jon credits the continued growth to the company’s dedication to constantly improve and find new ways to make their processes better.

John Fraas, President

As the President of Class Valuation, John Fraas is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations and aid in the execution of the company’s strategic plans. John is passionate about helping the company to continue to grow through innovation and exceptional service. John received his BA from Michigan State University and is a licensed CPA in the State of Michigan.