Software and data analytics provider RealPage has announced the availability of RealPage Reputation Management, a solution that enables property managers to monitor, respond to and improve online reviews and social media mentions.

The company explained there’s also a second version, Reputation Management Pro, that is available for professionals interested in outsourcing reputation management responsibilities to RealPage itself.

“Customer reviews are 11 times more trusted than what a business says about itself, and more than 70% of prospects check online reviews before they make a renting decision,” said Jon Pastor, RealPage SVP of consumer solutions. “Online reputation is so critical to leasing now that nobody can afford to take a casual approach to what’s being said. And you can make a huge difference by monitoring it and reacting appropriately.”

The solution offers a dashboard that tracks activity on 20 major social media and review sites and allows users to reply, share and react to reviews. makes it simple to share and amplify good reviews and respond with diplomacy to negative ones. The product also offers a color-coded heat map, hashtag trend tracking and benchmarking against competitors.

Title and escrow software company Vodii announced that Edina Realty Title, a Berkshire Hathaway company, will be the company’s first customer to implement TxM GlobalSign, a software module that allows real estate closing documentation to be securely digitally signed and notarized.

TxM GlobalSign is part of Vodii’s TxM Software Suite, a white-label transaction management application that utilizes Factom’s Harmony Blockchain-as-a-Service technology to guard the integrity of documents.

“Our customers’ experience is paramount and must consistently instill confidence and trust

throughout the buying or selling process,” said Brad Fisher, Edina Realty Title president. “TxM GlobalSign uses Factom Inc.’s Harmony BaaS technology to improve our customer’s experience, while also boosting the security of our services, increasing our team’s productivity, and preserving precious natural resources. We can’t wait to launch!”

The company explained in a press release that TxM GlobalSign was developed in response to the changing legal and regulatory requirements to accept eSignatures and notarization. By using Factom Harmony, the solution is able to create a secure and immutable audit record of the transaction.

“It’s important that someone buying or selling a home can trust their team and the process,” said Matt Regan, founder and CEO of Vodii. “In partnership with Factom Inc., we are proud to have developed an experience that raises the bar for convenience, reliability, and security.”

Construction loan management software provider Land Gorilla announced the release of Doc Builder, a new tool available in its Construction Loan Manager solution.

Doc Builder enables mortgage lenders to easily produce templated documents, populate loan information, and distribute them for eSignatures. The documents can be saved externally to a desktop or saved to the document center within the Construction Loan Manager solution and sent to any project contact, the company explained in a press release.

“We are pleased to offer the Doc Builder tool to our customers and provide a solution that allows lenders to not only close loans faster but also decrease draw processing times,” said Sean Faries, CEO of Land Gorilla. “Our customers want to reduce time in getting things done and that's why we created the Doc Builder.”