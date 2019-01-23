Anthony Casa, chairman of the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), has announced that an FNM 3.2 export will be available on the new ARIVE mortgage platform.

As HousingWire covered previously, ARIVE offers a complete platform for independent mortgage brokers, a single portal to bring together lenders, loan originators, third-party vendors and consumers. ARIVE is exclusively partnered with AIME, and will only be available as a member benefit.

According to Casa, ARIVE is designed to be a one-stop shop for everything a broker needs to originate loans, and eventually to run their entire business. The platform encompasses a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tool, a Loan Origination System (LOS), a Point of Sale (POS) with integrated loan application capabilities, a Product Pricing Engine (PPE), digital document storage, pipeline management, and automated loan registration.

The crucial differentiator is their Lender Marketplace. ARIVE says the marketplace will allow brokers to see loan product offerings and firm rates from multiple lenders all in one place. Adding the FNM 3.2 export capability to this lineup, said Casa, just made sense. “Brokers deserve every possible tool to succeed in this market. With this addition, there’s literally no reason not to consider ARIVE.”

Along with FMN 3.2 exports, ARIVE has been designed to anticipate upcoming industry changes by working toward a MISMO 3.4 integration with all lender partners in the Lender Marketplace.

ARIVE says they are uniquely positioned to help address current challenges faced by brokers. Customer retention, automation, and analytics can be difficult for small brokerages to manage, but are built into the new platform. Additionally, they can take advantage of economies of scale by virtue of serving large numbers of brokers.

ARIVE is scheduled to begin onboarding brokers at the end of January and throughout February. If you have not pre-registered for ARIVE you can do so at ARIVE.com.

ARIVE provided this video exclusively to HousingWire.