Arbor Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust and national direct lender, recently announced it appointed Howard Leiner to the position of executive vice president and chief technology officer.

Leiner will be responsible for overseeing the strategic, operational and technical management of Arbor's "enterprise-wide" technology infrastructure, the company said in a press release.

Leiner comes to Arbor with more than 25 years of experience in the financial services sector, most recently serving as managing director and global head of private bank technology at Goldman Sachs.

Notably, Leiner held several positions with Goldman, including managing director, global head of foreign exchange trading and sales technology and more.

"Howard has a proven track record of success in leading and managing the technical infrastructure of large-scale financial service organizations," Arbor Realty Trust Chairman and CEO Ivan Kaufman said. "His achievements and experience in financial services make him the ideal candidate to lead our technology operations as we position ourselves for growth and the implementation of cutting edge innovative technology platforms."

