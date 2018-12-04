Glassdoor, the workspace-satisfaction ratings website, recently announced the winners of its 2019 Employees’ Choice Awards for the Best Places to Work, honoring multiple companies in the housing space.

The Best Places to Work list is an annual report highlighting the best work environments in the country. Glassdoor analyzed company reviews, based on past and present employee workplace satisfaction.

The awards are divided into two lists: companies with more than 1,000 employees and those with fewer than 1,000 employees. Last year, Facebook took the top spot, this year it is Bain & Company.

Sponsor Content

According to Glassdoor, these are the highest ranked large companies in the housing and/or mortgage finance space:

Navy Federal Credit Union

No. 29, Navy Federal Credit Union received 4.4 stars. The company is a US credit union, which was recently honored by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work as one of the best workplaces for women.

Keller Williams

No. 57, Keller Williams received 4.3 stars. Keller Williams is a technology and international real estate franchise, that recently acquired SmarterAgent and partnered with KUNGFU.AI.

BOK Financial

No. 93, BOK Financial received 4.2 stars. BOK Financial is bank holding company that offers homeowners mortgages through its BOK Financial Mortgage Division. In March of this year, the company welcomed Lee Wadlow to the team as lead of its mortgage servicing business.

These are the highest ranked small and medium companies in the housing space:

NetWorth Realty

No.15, NetWorth received 4.8 stars. The company is the “first” full-service wholesale real estate wholesale brokerage, which purchases and sells properties. The company has appeared on Glassdoor’s lists several times, most recently earning the title of Best Places to Work and Top CEO in 2018.

Thrive Mortgage

No. 38, Thrive Mortgage received 4.7 stars. Thrive Mortgage is a national mortgage company, operating in more than 20 states across the country. Notably, the company’s Executive Vice President Selene Kellam was honored with a 2018 HousingWire Vanguard award.

Berkshire

No. 46, Berkshire received 4.7 stars. The company is an investment management company experienced in residential real estate. Berkshire has also appeared on Glassdoor’s Best places to Work list in 2016 and 2017. Notably, Berkshire also received Glassdoor’s Top CEO award in 2018.

eXp Realty

No. 49, eXp Realty received 4.7 stars. eXp Realty is real estate company concentrated in the United States and Canada. It’s worth noting that this is the second year that the company has appeared on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list.

“We are thrilled that our eXp family has once again honored us with positive feedback on Glassdoor,” eXp Realty Senior VP of Human Resources and Employee Experience Mike Vein said. “At eXp, we give people the opportunity to think big and move ideas forward to make the company better, and we are humbled to see that resonate in our reviews.”

Check out the full list of 2019’s Best Work Places here.