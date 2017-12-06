For those who aren’t familiar, Glassdoor is a website that allows former and current employees to rate and review their experiences at work.

And every year, the website releases its Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards for the Best Places to Work. And every year, Facebook pretty much takes the top spot.

But how do real estate companies do? How many reach the top 100 best places to work, as rated by the people who work there?

Well, there are a few ground rules. Companies must have a good number of reviews to start with. They are also divided by the number of employees: 1,000 workers or more, or fewer than 1,000. Surveys are also submitted by those workers, with advice to management.

So, drum roll please…

The highest-ranked place to work in real estate is…

Keller Williams (4.5 stars out of 5), which landed 13th overall. The company moved up 18 spots from the 2016 list.

However, that is according to the survey results provided to HousingWire from Glassdoor. By clicking on the actual company profile, the employee rating is currently listed at 4.2 stars out of 5.

Other notable places to work include AvalonBay Communities which ranked number 26 on the list (4.4 company rating out of 5). This is the first time the company has been name a Best Place to Work.

Ellie Mae also landed on the list in the 40th spot (4.4 out of 5).

“We are extremely proud to be recognized as one of the best places to work in 2018,” said Jonathan Corr, president and CEO of Ellie Mae. “At Ellie Mae, we’re a team that loves working together toward a common goal: to make an impact using cutting-edge technology. We believe in creating a great environment where our employees feel happy and proud to come into work every day. We appreciate the feedback we’ve received that has gotten us this far and will continue to use the comments to take our culture to new heights.”

Zillow (No. 57; 4.3) is making its fifth appearance on the list. Zillow Group also previously appeared on the U.S. 50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For list.

For the 50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For in 2017 list (honoring companies with fewer than 1,000 employees):

New Home Star ranked number 2 overall on the list and is making its debut (4.9 company rating).

Four other companies in the real estate sector are also newcomers to the list: eXp Realty (No. 12; 4.8), Smart City Locating (No. 19; 4.8), FortuneBuilders (No. 24; 4.8) and Peabody Properties (No. 43; 4.7).

NetWorth Realty is making is second consecutive appearance on the list (4.8 company rating). The company ranks number 40, dropping six spots from last year.