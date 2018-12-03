A relative pup himself, Michael Steer is leading Mortgage Quality Management & Research into the next generation by hiring a diverse workforce that’s ready to charge into the future.

Steer, who serves as MQMR’s president and turns 35 in late 2018, believes in a “hire the best” philosophy, a method that’s led the company to hire from different age ranges and backgrounds.

Nearly 80% of MQMR’s workforce is female, and more than a third are minorities. Additionally, the age range of the company’s employees stretches from 21 to 63.

Sponsor Content

This year, Steer implemented Officevibe, an internal, anonymous survey platform, to allow MQMR employees to provide direct and honest feedback on the organization and offer suggestions on how the work environment can be improved.

Steer is also helping the counterparty risk management and compliance advisory firm grow significantly. In the last year, MQMR completed more than 25 on-site servicing and document custodian audits; more than 1,700 vendor reviews; more than 200 originator reviews; and more than 10,000 loan-level servicing audits.

This year, Steer participated in the California MBA’s recent webinar on internal audit and presented on the topic of servicing at The Mortgage Collaborative’s 2018 Summer Conference.

Additionally, Steer led the charge on MQMR’s philanthropic efforts this year, which include a volunteer day at Camp Impact, a camp for underprivileged children, and the company’s internal “MQMR Goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness” campaign.

What one habit has made a crucial difference in your success?

“Constant education, professional development and growth – there is always something, or someone, you can learn from, which is why you should always surround yourself with people smarter than you and to hire the best available.”