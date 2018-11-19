One of the nation’s largest privately held non-bank lenders, Carrington Mortgage Services, just launched of its own correspondent lending division.

Carrington's portfolio of loan origination channels also includes wholesale and retail.

“Our non-delegated channel is committed to helping correspondent lenders increase their business by delivering products that allow them to work with borrowers in the underserved and non-QM markets,” said Greg Austin, EVP of lending for CMS. “We also provide exceptional support for borrowers after the sale, and currently service over $60 billion in loans.”

CMS serves non-delegated originators with government-backed and government-sponsored products as well as its own “Flexible Advantage Products,” designed for those with less-than-perfect credit.

“We’re committed to delivering a high level of transparency and timeliness to the non-delegated correspondent lending process,” said Ray Brousseau, president of CMS. “We understand that it’s all about providing our originators with the ability for further growth and profitability.”