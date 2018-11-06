Technology is big in the space and a few companies recently announced some integration and platform changes designed to streamline processes and make lives easier.

This week, we learned that LenderClose integrated with MeridianLink’s LoansPQ platform, offering lenders one access point to multiple real estate lending products and solutions.

LenderClose explained in a press release that this means a more streamlined and vastly accelerated underwriting process, an increasingly essential capability for all community lenders. With one vendor, one integration and one invoice, lending teams realize multiple points of efficiency.



“Today, community lenders are working with more vendors and fintechs than ever before to meet increased consumer demand for speed and personalization,” said Doug Glagola, MeridianLink’s vice president of enterprise solutions.

“That’s why it’s so important for lenders to have access to vendor aggregators like LenderClose," he added. "Unless that information is integrated seamlessly with the systems they already use, it’s incredibly difficult to provide the instant, accurate and reliable experiences members expect. LenderClose’s technical expertise and community lending market connections make them an ideal partner for our growing ecosystem of lending solutions.”

Digital lending technology company Blue Sage announced that PrimeLending has selected Blue Sage Digital Lending Platform as its new mortgage origination platform.

Blue Sage’s Digital Lending Platform is a completely cloud-based, scalable solution capable of supporting any mortgage channel, according to the company.

“We are laser-focused on delivering the best mortgage experience and, in our opinion, Blue Sage gives us a tremendous advantage now and in the future,” said Tim Elkins, CIO, EVP of PrimeLending.

Technology-driven solutions provider Informative Research has integrated with digital lending platform creators MortgageHippo.

“Our cutting-edge technology combined with MortgageHippo’s robust digital platform was a perfect match,” commented Scott Horn, chief operating officer of Informative Research. “Lenders need better tech solutions and simplified service, so we’re thrilled about this partnership and for MortgageHippo users to experience a more streamlined lending process.”

According to a statement from the company, Informative Research’s users will be able to order multiple credit products under one single vendor.

“We are proud to partner with a trusted provider like Informative Research,” said Joe Dahleen, EVP and chief strategy officer at MortgageHippo. “Providing lenders with accurate and reliable credit data is a key element of the digital mortgage experience that today’s borrowers demand.

ServiceLink’s EXOS Technologies announced it has secured a new partnership with Select Portfolio Servicing, a mortgage servicer based in Salt Lake City. For its consumer digital strategy, SPS has chosen ServiceLink’s EXOS Servicing platform.

EXOS Servicing is a mobile app that offers digital-based touchpoints throughout the life of the loan for consumers, providing real-time information and access to account status, statements and payment information that’s accessible at any time, the company explained.

“We’re thrilled that SPS has chosen ServiceLink to complement their consumers’ experiences and expectations around the digital mortgage process,” said Chris Azur, CEO of ServiceLink. “Our EXOS technology provides a new level of transparency and accessibility that will help position Servicers for the future.”