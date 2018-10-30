Digital loan trading exchange Resitrader, announced the integration of its fully automated trading platform with HW Tech100 winner LendingQB.

Resitrader, which was acquired by Optimal Blue earlier this year, provides its users with a streamlined interface that enables participants to quickly and efficiently update loan-level trade information immediately following completion of a trade, according to the company.

Resitrader's platform works by creating a trade ticket for every trade between sellers and buyers, as well as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

LendingQB's users can import various data points across multiple trades with one click, according to the company's press release.

“The ‘one-click’ feature is highly regarded by our clients,” said Linn Cook, director of sales and marketing with LendingQB. “The ability to easily move data from trading to their LOS has saved an incredible amount of time and streamlined the archaic process of manual, duplicate entry.”

“Our partnership with LendingQB further demonstrates our commitment to an open platform across the industry,” explained John Ardy, vice president of Resitrader by Optimal Blue.