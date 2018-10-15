On this episode of "6 Questions with 6 HUD Executives," HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney interviews U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Chief Financial Officer Irving Dennis.

Dennis joined HUD in January of this year after a 37-year career with Ernst and Young. He talks with Gaffney about what drove him to take up the mantle of CFO at HUD, and why he is passionate about the public sector.

Dennis also discusses the reforms he is working to enact at HUD and why it is important to implement rigorous financial oversight at a government agency.

