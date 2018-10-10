Brian Montgomery was confirmed as FHA commissioner in May by a vote in the Senate of 74 to 23. But this wasn’t his first trip to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's c-suite. This is his second run leading the FHA, and he’s been serving the public sector in several roles for quite some time.

Still, it’s a far cry from back when he thought he’d become a geologist, before housing “got into [his] blood,” as he tells HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney in our latest, exclusive podcast series: 6 Questions for 6 HUD Executives.

What’s the biggest challenge facing the FHA today? Access to tech solutions, he explains, which is not surprising as some HUD systems are nearing 40 years of use.

So what’s the solution, here? It’s a big one, Montgomery explains.

All that and more, please listen and enjoy.





