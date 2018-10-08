When natural disasters strike, most of us read about the home destroyed from the safety and comfort of our own dwellings.

Helping those communities recover, nonetheless, falls to taxpayer-funded government services; especially when it comes to housing.

So, who brings housing hope to those deeply impacted by natural disasters? Who will help the 117,000 FHA-backed homeowners of Puerto Rico?

That role falls mainly on the shoulders of HUD Deputy Secretary Pamela Hughes Patenaude. In this, the second episode of our exclusive podcast series, 6 Questions with 6 HUD Executives, Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney speaks with Patenaude about disaster recovery, the impact of the opioid epidemic and the interconnected nature of the nation's housing policy.

