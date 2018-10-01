Realogy Holdings appointed John Brennan to the position of chief ethics & compliance officer as former Chief Compliance Officer Liz Gehringer takes up the mantle of chief operating officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate.

In addition to his new role, Brennan will also retain his current role as chief audit executive.

As chief ethics & compliance officer, Brennan, who joined Realogy in 2017, will now assume responsibility for Realogy’s ethics and compliance program, which has helped the company attain recognition as one of the most ethical companies in the world by Ethisphere Institute seven years running.

"We are pleased to have John Brennan expand his leadership role to include our Ethics and Compliance Department," Realogy Executive Vice President and General Counsel Marilyn Wasser said in a statement.

"Ethics is a core value at Realogy and, with his extensive experience in the areas of internal controls, compliance, risk management, and corporate governance, John is well-positioned to maintain the same tradition of excellence and integrity established by Liz Gehringer and her team," Wasser added.