Yardi is launching a new portfolio management tool for the multifamily industry targeted at CEOs, COOs, asset managers and operational managers.

The Yardi Elevate Suite adds machine learning and artificial intelligence functions to Yardi’s RENTmaximizer, Matrix and Forecast Manager.

"We are so excited to offer Yardi Elevate to our multifamily clients," Yardi Senior Vice President of Sales Terri Dowen said in a statement.

"With the best business intelligence software, you can present and analyze your existing operational information from different perspectives. But now, the multifamily industry will have access to new tools that go beyond presentation and into predictive and prescriptive analytics to elevate asset performance," Dowen added.

The tool streamlines decision making processes by allowing multifamily companies to view analytics for their entire portfolios in one place.

The machine learning and AI functions come up with recommendations for revenue management, just-in-time marketing, market valuations and more.

Early adopters of the program say they have already seen increases in operating efficiencies that have improved their ability to compete.

"Yardi Elevate empowers Pillar Properties to take a forward-thinking approach. There's more competition now than ever and using a tool that enables us to be more proactive is something we will really benefit from moving forward," Pillar Properties President Billy Pettit said in a statement.