[Update 2: Clarifies this is two incentives, independent of each other.]

Taylor Morrison, a leading national homebuilder and developer, is giving Atlanta homebuyers two extra incentives to purchase a new home this fall.

Now through November 21, the Atlanta homebuilder is offering a limited-time, no closing costs promotion on all eligible inventory homes and townhomes ready for fall move-in or that can close by the end of 2018 in one of the Atlanta-area communities. The offer is available for eligible homes financed through Taylor Morrison’s affiliated lender, Taylor Morrison Home Funding.

A separate promotion offers all homebuyers the opportunity to spend $5,000 towards a purchase price reduction, new appliances or blinds purchased through the Taylor Morrison Design Studio or blinds purchased though the Taylor Morrison Design Studio.

Again, the two promotions are not related.

According to the company, homebuyers can use $5K "spend you way" towards the following:

Purchase price reduction OR New appliances at our Design Studio OR Window treatments & designer upgrades at our Design Studio.

“Our aim is to deliver homes that homebuyers looking for an inspired living experience will love,” said Shawn Cate, vice president of sales and marketing for Taylor Morrison’s Atlanta division.